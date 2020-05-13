Contacts of two latest COVID cases traced

GUWAHATI: The Assam health department has traced the primary and secondary contacts of the two latest COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one of them, Mungru Sahani, 50, is a resident of Alupatty in Fancy Bazar her and, had 10 people who came in direct contact with him since he showed signs of fever about a week back.

“All the 10 primary contacts have been tested and quarantined. Besides, samples have been taken from the 19 secondary contacts, including a city-based doctor. Sahani was also working in a godown in Changsari and so we have directed the district administration to declare the area near the godown premises as a containment zone,” Sarma said.

Sahani, who hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, is currently undergoing treatment at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital here.

“The other person, Amarjyoti Deka, 28, who is from Morigaon district, was undergoing treatment in the neurology department of Guwahati Medical College Hospital since April 25. He was detected COVID-19 positive on May 8 following a throat swab test. The source of his infection is not yet known.

However, we have identified 21 family members as his primary contacts and all of them have been tested and quarantined,” the minister said.

It may be mentioned that a PG doctor at GMCH and subsequently a student of Regional Dental College have tested positive for coronavirus.”

Since then about 2000 samples from their contacts have been collected and tested.