Poonam Pandey debunks arrest rumours, says she has been at home

Mumbai : Model Poonam Pandey has debunked all rumours about being booked for lockdown violation. Rather, she claims that she has been on a movie marathon at home, and is perfectly fine.

According to reports, Poonam and her friend were booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police in the city after she, along with a friend, Sam Ahamad Bombay, were hauled up for speeding around town in a flashy new luxury car on Sunday around 8.05 pm, breaking lockdown protocol. The car was also seized.

Poonam, who is known for sharing explicit content on social media, took to Instagram to declare that she was never arrested.

In the clip, she is heard saying: “Hey guys! I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back to back. It was fun I’ve been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing this in the news as well so please don’t write about me. I am home and I’m perfectly fine.”

Poonam captioned the video: “Guys I heard I got arrested, while I was having a movie marathon last night.”

Reports added that a case had been registered against Poonam and her friend at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act.