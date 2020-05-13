Protests against coal import gathers steam in EJH

Khliehriat: Organisations in East Jaintia Hills (EJH) District of Meghalaya which are protesting transportation of coal from outside, have set a four-day deadline from Wednesday to the state government to stop import of coal to various cement plants within the district.

“In case the government fails to heed to their demand all Rangbah shnongs, pressure groups, traders’ associations and even the general public will defy COVID-19 induced lockdown for which the Deputy Commissioner will be responsible,” the protestors warned after holding a meeting on Wednesday.

The protesting groups have even threatened not to cooperate with the state government in respect of home quarantine of those stranded citizens from the region.