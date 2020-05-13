Review of power-cut hours sought

TURA: The GHADC MDC representing Balachanda constituency in the plans belt region of West Garo Hills, Sofior Rahman, has called upon Meghalaya government to reschedule the late night hours of load shedding in view of the month of Ramadan during which the Muslim community partakes in fasting and prayers.

“Goverment of Meghalaya should change the current MeECL load shedding time from 12:30-2:30 Am to the early morning hours, because we are facing extreme high temperatures during this month of Ramzan and it becomes very difficult as we prepare our meals during the load shedding hours of the night. We also prepare for the daily Roza (fasting) early in the morning,” stated Rahman who is also the Vice Chairman, Forest development corporation of Meghalaya Ltd.