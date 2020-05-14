Contacts of lone positive patient test negative

SHILLONG: The high risk and the low risk contacts of the lone positive patient in the city have been tested negative.

Informing this here on Wednesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that the last patient who has been tested positive has 14 high risk contacts and 19 low risk contacts totaling 33 contacts altogether.

He also informed that their samples have been taken and they have tested negative for COVID-19.

He also said that as on May 12, there were 307 high risk contacts of all the 12 people who were tested positive in the city while the total number of low risk contacts was 1116.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said till date, the samples collected and tested for COVID-19 in the state are 2539 out of which 2526 are negative

No more results are awaited, he added.

As many as 3970 stranded students and workers from North East and few other states have reached Meghalaya after remaining stranded in the North East and other states of the country during the lockdown.

Tynsong said that the first batch of those stranded outside the North East consisting of 1000 people will start from Chennai railway station on Wednesday night and reach Guwahati railway station on May 15.

The state government will provide transportation from Guwahati railway station to the state.

Giving more details, he said the second batch consisting of 225 students will leave Gujarat on May 15 and reach Guwahati on May 17.

He also informed that the third batch of 1500 persons will start from Bengaluru on May 16 and will reach Guwahati on May 18.

The residents of the state who have arrived from states outside the North East include 116 from West Bengal, 33 from Rajasthan, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 8 from Bihar, 7 each from Kerala and UP, 5 each from Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand and 4 from Karnataka.

The state government is expecting the return of over 8000 people from outside the North East.

Those arriving will have to go for 28 days’ quarantine.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that as of now, nobody has shown any symptoms for COVID-19 and all of them would have to undergo 14 days of strict quarantine and another 14 days of self reporting quarantine.

Long wait

Tynsong lamented that a group of citizens who had arrived in the state had to wait at Polo Grounds for 5-6 hours before being received.

He said the incident happened due to communication gap.