Food stock adequate in state: James

SHILLONG: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at an extended but different lockdown, Food and Civil Supplies minister James Sangma on Wednesday said that the state is well prepared with adequate foodgrains.

Pointing out that the prime minister has said that the lockdown would be extended after May 17 when the current phase expires, and that it would be different, Sangma said, “We are optimistic that lockdown phase four will have more relaxations and people can start returning to their normal life with all safety norms”. “As for essential food items, the state is well prepared”, he said.

Informing that the state government has already lifted foodgrains under the Public Distribution System (PDS), Sangma said that the Centre had permitted lifting of April, May and June alloments in advance.

“We have had a record lifting under NFSA”, he said.

Talking about non-NFSA, Sangma said that there were some difficulties earlier, but after discussions with wholesalers and retailers, the issues were addressed.

Stating that the situation is more or less normal and streamlined, Sangma said adequate stock is now available in the market.

About the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Open Market Sales Scheme, he said that it is still available to the state adding that if there is a shortage in the open market then the government can think of looking at it again.