KSU apprehends 69 on way back to Assam

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union South Khasi Hills District Unit apprehended 69 outsiders at Sohra Rim on Wednesday who were on their way back to Assam.

A statement issued here stated that the KSU South Khasi Hills District Unit led by president Reebokstar Diengdoh along with president of KSU Laitryngew Unit Dapkupar Buhsan and other members detected the outsiders who were coming from Nongjri border and making their way to Assam.

They were found in three dumper trucks (ML 05 K 5120, ML 04 B 5833, ML 04 C 6682) while there were four other dumper trucks that went ahead.

As per information, the outsiders were working in a road project of a company and the trucks received the pass from Jaintia Hills, however, there was no communication to the police or the SDO of Sohra Civil Sub Division in this regard.

Diengdoh said that the state government should implement stringent ways to prevent such untoward activities in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

If the state government is lenient, Diengdoh said, the union will resort to its own ways in handling such matters.