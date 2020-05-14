Manipur villagers build 80 huts for returnees

Imphal: Residents of a village in Senapati district of Manipur have set up at least 80 huts that will function as quarantine centres to accommodate natives who are slated to come from various parts of the country amid the lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

People of Tungjoy village, about 112 kilometres from here, have built these huts having basic amenities for those coming from outside the state in the next few days. The initiative, taken by the village authority, was acclaimed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “My salute! Tungjoy Village Authority has set up 80 huts to quarantine their villagers who are going to come from outside the state. Each hut can accommodate one person and is fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table, electricity with charging socket”, he said.

Water will also be supplied to those who will be quarantined in these huts, Singh added.

The essential commodities were also stocked in the huts.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state government is leaving no stone unturned to bring back people stuck in various parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown.

The government has made elaborate arrangements to receive at least 1,140 stranded Manipuris, who had left from Chennai on May 11 in a special train, and are expected to arrive at Manipur’s Jiribam railway station on Wednesday, Transport Director Mercina Panmei said.

The returnees will be screened by medical teams and sent to their respective districts in 50 buses, he said.

“All the returnees will be quarantined at various centres across the state,” the official said.

Two other special trains carrying migrants from Punjab are expected to come in the next few days, he said.

The chief minister had earlier said at least 40,000 people from Manipur were stranded in different parts of the country and many of them wished to return. (PTI)