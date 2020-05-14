Taapsee Pannu shares perks of being ‘eldest’ sibling

It seems actress Taapsee Pannu loves annoying her younger sisters.

On Wednesday, Taapsee took to Instagram and uploaded a cute picture with her sisters. She also shared the perks of being the “eldest sibling”.

“The day I forced these to to tie rakhi to me because after all raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na.

“The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote, water and also to crush n cuddle,” she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Taapsee’s sister Shagun commented: “Please stop posting my ugly pictures.”

Taapsee lives with her sister in Mumbai while her parents stay in Delhi.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.(IANS)