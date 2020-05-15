10 workers killed as tractor hits electric pole in Andhra

Amaravati : In a ghastly accident, 10 labourers including seven women were electrocuted when a tractor carrying them rammed into an electric pole in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at Raparla village in Naguluppada ‘mandal’ when the workers were returning home in the evening after working in the chilly fields.

The tractor was carrying more than 15 people. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Ongole town.

The dead include two Intermediate (plus two) students. While nine persons died on the spot, a farmer succumbed at the hospital.

The victims, belonging to Machavaram village, had gone to work in the fields in the morning and were returning home in the evening. The farmer, who was driving the tractor, apparently failed to maneuver a curve and hit the pole.

Chief Minister Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragedy. He directed the officials to extend the best possible treatment to the injured.