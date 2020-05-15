2 deaths, 28 corona cases raise Karnataka tally to 981

Bengaluru : Two Covid-19 patients, an 80-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada and a 60-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh succumbed to the virus, even as 28 new cases emerged in Karnataka, raising the state’s tally to 987, an official said on Thursday.

“Positive case 507, an 80-year-old female resident of Dakshina Kannada, got admitted in a private hospital with a complaint of stroke, on confirmation for Covid, she was shifted to ICU. She died on Thursday due to septic shock,” said a health official.

She is Karnataka’s 34th Covid-19 death.

Dakshina Kannada is 300 km west of Bengaluru on the West Coast of India by the Arabian Sea.

Similarly, a 60-year-old man from Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh also died of the virus on Thursday.

“Positive case 796, a 60-year-old man was admitted at a dedicated hospital in Bengaluru Urban with features of severe pneumonia and respiratory distress with hypotension. He died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest,” said the official.

The deceased man, Karnataka’s 35th Covid-19 death, also suffered from diabetes mellitus.

Ananthapur is 214 km north of Bengaluru.

Karnataka recorded four deaths in two days, two each on Wednesday and today.

Meanwhile, 22 new positive cases emerged in the past 19 hours.

“As of 6 p.m. Thursday, cumulatively 987 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which include 35 deaths and 460 discharges,” said the official.

Out of 491 active cases, 482 are isolated at designated hospitals and are stable except nine in ICU.

On Thursday, nine patients got discharged, two each in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada and one in Vijayapura.

Of the new cases, Bidar contributed seven cases, followed by Bengaluru Urban and Mandya contributed five cases each, Gadag, four, Davangere three, Kalaburagi, two and Belagavi and Bagalkote with one each.

All Mandya cases and one from Bidar had a travel history to Mumbai, India’s top Covid hotspot.

Three more Bidar cases emerged from the Bidar containment zone while another three were contacts of earlier case 959.

Similarly, all Gadag cases had a travel history to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, another state severely affected by the virus.

Six of the new cases were contacts of earlier cases while one person from Davangere is also suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

Four of Benglauru Urban’s five cases and the two Kalaburagi cases were contacts of earlier positive case 554 and 959 respectively.

Among the new cases, 22 are men and six women.

‘Green zones’ increased in Karnataka from five to eight in the past 24 hours with more discharges.

Udupi, Kodagu and Bengaluru Rural joined Raichur, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar as the green zones with zero active cases.

Of the 987 cases, 12 per cent patients were senior citizens, 65 per cent men and 35 per cent women and a discharge rate of 47 per cent.