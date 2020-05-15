England cricketers to partly resume training next week

London:England players could tentatively start their outdoor skill-based training in the coming weeks with the ECB eyeing resumption of international cricket with a series against West Indies in July, said its director of cricket Ashley Giles.

However, as per health directive issued by government wing, the players — across all sports in UK — will have an option to “opt out” of training if they have any apprehensions of health risk. “These are the very first tentative steps back to playing cricket,” Giles was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo, indicating that it could be done in controlled environment. “This is individual-based training, so in many ways we should be able to get control of the environment so it’s safer to go back to practice than it is to go to the supermarket. It should be that controlled an environment.

“However as per protocols issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), players will have an option.

“All athletes and support staff should be engaged in a 1:1 check-in prior to resumption of organised step one training to ensure they have understood the sport specific risks and mitigations, training site protocols in place, are physically and mentally well enough to engage in return to training and have actively ‘opted in’ to engaging in step one return to training,” the document stated. “It will be for individual sports to agree with their athletes any conditions for their return. All athletes and staff should also be clear on their route to ‘opt out’ of the organised training environment under Step One conditions at any time without unreasonable steps being taken against them consequently.” Even the ECB Director agreed that they have to create an environment where West Indies and Pakistan both feel safe while travelling to the United Kingdom. “It can be quite scary but we are doing everything we possibly can to answer all of West Indies’ questions. We will be speaking to Pakistan as well and mitigate as much risk as we possibly can.” (PTI)