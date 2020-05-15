Package to propel state’s sinking economy: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday expressed hope that the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by the Centre will bail out farmers and entrepreneurs who have been reeling under economic distress due to the nationwide lockdown.

He said that the package would work as a stimulus and propel the overall economy of the state which is now in limbo.

Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the stimulus, Sangma said, “It is a very positive step as supporting MSME is the key since it is the backbone of any economy.”

He said the state government will have to discuss how to maximize benefit for the people of the state.

Sangma said his government would come up with a road map for economic revival which would be taken up with the Centre, although at this stage he was not sure how much of the package would trickle down to the state.