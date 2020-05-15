State to increase testing capacity to 600 per day

SHILLONG: The state government will increase the capacity of COVID-19 testing to 600 per day.

In a presentation during the meeting convened by the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Secretary MS Rao said that as of May 13, a total of 2,537 tests were conducted and 2,526 tests were declared negative. “The total cases were 13 and the number of active case stands at 1”, he said.

The government has 3,227 beds available for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He also pointed out about the largest corona care centre at IIM-Shillong in Umsawli which has accommodation for 258 asymptomatic persons and those with mild symptoms.

Rao said adequate stock of health equipment is available across the state. The number of PPE is 1,53,213, three-ply masks are 6,30,300, N95 masks (1,48,678) and ventilators (20).

As many as 3,978 stranded individuals were brought back to the state and all returnees will have to be under home quarantine, along with families, for a period of 14 days, he added. The government has also distributed 1,861 free provision kits to those under home quarantine and the officials have also carried out 2,653 home visits. Till date, around 9,400 people outside the NE have registered with the government and 7,100 will be returning, he said.