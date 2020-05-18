Assam registers 3rd death due to COVID-19, 2 more test positive

GUWAHATI: One 71-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Assam on Monday, registering the 3rd death due to the pandemic in the state. The patient was also suffering from neck cancer and had returned from Mumbai recently.

“Extremely sad to share that Gopindra Ch Malakar (71), who returned from Mumbai and had neck cancer and COVID-19, passed away at 11.05 am in GMCH owing to respiratory distress. Doctors did their best. DME has reached and DC informed for other formalities,” tweeted Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Meanwhile, two more persons – one at Titabor in Jorhat district and one in Nagaon district – tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam taking the State tally up to 102. Both are 20-year-old males — Azizul Haque Rahman is from Sutorupohi, Nagaon (Sample sent from Nagaon) and Sudip Buragohain is from Madhupur, Titabar (zonal screening centre, Jorhat)

With these two detection, number COVID-19 positive cases in Assam has gone up to 102 including 57 active cases. Forty-one persons have recovered while three died. Two patients have migrated to Bihar and West Bengal respectively.