Railways earns over Rs 76 cr from sale of 2.05 lakh tickets

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways, which started bookings for 15 pairs of Special Rajdhani Express, has earned Rs 76.22 crore from the sale of 2.05 lakh tickets in a week, officials said on Monday.

On May 10, the national transporter had announced the running of Rajdhani trains from May 12 and started ticket bookings a day later.

The officials said tickets for 3.80 lakh passengers were booked in a week’s time.

On Monday, over 26,830 passengers will travel by Special Rajdhani Express trains, as against 30,039 passengers on Sunday.

THe railways has suspended passenger, mail and express train services since March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

Besides Special Rajdhani Express trains, the Railways is also running Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students and tourists.

Till Sunday night, over 1,300 Shramik Specials had ferried more than 17 lakh people to differnet parts of the country.

The railways has also been running freight and special parcel trains to ensure the supply of essential items across the country.