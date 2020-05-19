NGOs oppose govt permission to transport stranded coal

SHILLONG: Several NGOs from Garo Hills have opposed the state government’s order to allow transportation of coal by trucks stranded along NH-62.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NGOs condemned the government’s move saying that the decision will compromise safety of citizens as there is a risk of spread of the coronavirus.

The decision to transport the coal was taken after the Meghalaya High Court order dated May 6 to allow movement of around 800 coal-laden trucks stranded on NH-62.

The NGOs are worried that the trucks coming from Goalpara and Bongaigaon in Assam, which are currently red zones, will increase the risk of spread of the deadly virus.

Several COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in these districts and most of the truck drivers and handymen are from the red zone areas, the statement from the NGOs said.

The thermal screening does not always spot the virus and according to experts sometimes coronavirus symptoms do not show easily, the NGOs said.