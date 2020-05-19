Tata Sons donates COVID combat equipment to Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Tata Sons have donated five ventilators, five HNFCs, 5000 N95 masks, 10,000 three ply masks, 10,000 hand gloves and 11 PCR kits to Meghalaya to help the health authorities there to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you @RNTata2000 ji and TATA Sons for generously donating 5 Ventilators, 5 HNFCs, 5000 N95 masks, 10,000 3 ply masks, 10,000 hand gloves and 11 PCR kits to Meghalaya. Your contribution will supplement the efforts of our #CoronaWarriors in the frontline,” tweets Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.