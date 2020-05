GUWAHATI: Thirteen new cases COVID-19 positive has been confirmed in Assam today including eight from Hojai, two from Sonitpur, one each from Kamrup Metro district, Kamrup and Nagaon districts

Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 positive patients including Dr Likhitesh Das from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), two from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), four from Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) were discharged today.