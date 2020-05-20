Man stabbed to death while asleep in house

TURA: Unidentified men attacked a resident of Balujora village in Rajabala region of West Garo Hills stabbing him to death as he lay asleep on the verandah of his own home late Tuesday night.

The victim, Suman Koch, had turned in for the night as usual by sleeping in the verandah of his house due to the summer heat when he was attacked by unidentified men who stabbed him in his stomach and chest sometime after 10 PM.

They also tried to attack the victim’s wife but she managed to rush into her house and escape from a back window to raise an alarm to her neighbours who rushed to her aid.

The victim’s family are not ruling out the involvement of another family from the village who had a heated altercation with the deceased, one week earlier.

Former legislator Ashahel D Shira who met the victim’s family has demanded that a thorough police investigation must be carried out and those who perpetrated this heinous murder be brought to justice.