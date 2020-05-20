Two of Manipur test positive after returning from Delhi

Imphal: A 64-year-old woman and her daughter, who returned from Delhi last week, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Tuesday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to seven, officials said.

The daughter, 23, took her mother to Delhi for an eye surgery in February and they were staying in a rented accommodation in the Kotla Mubarakpur area of the national capital.

The woman underwent the surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and they last visited the hospital on April 8 for consultation with the doctor, officials said. They hail from Kamjong district and both of them are asymptomatic, the officials added.

They came back in a bus along with 18 other people on May 16.

They boarded the bus at Safdarjung in Delhi on May 14 and entered Manipur through the Mao Gate.

The mother and daughter were in isolation at the IIIT Government Quarantine Centre in Mantripu-khri after returning to the northeastern state.

After their COVID-19 test results came in, they were shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences. (PTI)