Suggestion to deduct MLA salary to save employees

SHILLONG: Congress legislator Charles Pyngrope has suggested to the state government that the MLAs can contribute 50 per cent of their salary for managing COVID-19 so that the pay deducted from some categories of government employees can be restored.

Taking part in the discussion on budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, Pyngrope also said that the funds meant for conducted tours of the MLAs can be utilised for the purpose.

According to Pyngrope, the deferred salary of grade B, C and D employees of the state government can be restored once the MLAs contribute 50 per cent of the salary.

“Moreover, the funds allocated for conducted tours outside the North East can be withheld till the next financial year and the same can be returned to the state government in this time of crisis”, Pyngrope said.

Taking part in the discussion, George Lyngdoh, also from the Congress, said that the government should support the frontline workers, especially the women who are manning the entry points.

He also raised the plight of farmers as they are not getting enough price for their produce during the crisis.

HM Shangpliang (Congress) pointed out that the service of over 7,000 skilled persons, who returned to the state, should be utilised by the government so that they need not go back to their work places outside the state.

He also expressed concern over the problems being faced by the farmers in the state. Another Congress legislator, PT Sawkmie, reiterated that the government should provide financial assistance to the needy.

Sohra legislator Gavin Mylliem (PDF), who is supporting the MDA government, said that the government should tap local resources so as to improve revenue.

He said the government has been making huge investments in the health sector to deal with COVID-19.

The MLA said during the tour to the rural areas, it was found that most isolation wards in all PHCs do not meet the requirements as prescribed by the Health department in tackling COVID-19.

He suggested that in future when PHCs, CHCs or Sub Centres are constructed, they should cater to the requirements, especially when dealing with major issues which the state will have to face from time to time.

He also highlighted the need to improve sectors like education, tourism, infrastructure, C&RD blocks and roads.

Others who spoke included Rakkam Sangma (NPP) and Mayralborn Syiem (Congress).

The discussion remained inconclusive.