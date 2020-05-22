More returnees arrive in state

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday informed that approximately 1500 stranded state citizens arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening and were expected to reach their destinations by night. He said that they had boarded the buses for their respective destinations and on arrival they would be screened and put through both rapid and RT-PCR tests and kept in institutional quarantine until the results are out. Meanwhile, Health Minister AL Hek said that so far 3666 samples have been tested of which 3502 were negative. The number of persons tested positive till date is 14 out of whom 12 have recovered, one is active and one has passed away. Results of 150 are awaited