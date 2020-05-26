Major fire at shoe factory in Delhi

New Delhi : A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram area on Tuesday morning, following which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, officials said.

There are no reports so far of anyone left trapped in the building, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Anuj Garg told IANS that the fire call was received at 8.34 am from the shoe-manufacturing factory situated on the first floor of a building in Keshavpuram in northwest Delhi.

It is the second fire incident in Delhi within 12 hours. On May 25-26 night, a massive fire in Tughalaqabad slums gutted 250 shanties. No one was however injured in this fire. (IANS)