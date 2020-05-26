Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Man missing in North Garo Hills

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

TURA: Following the torrential rains that lashed the Garo Hills region on Sunday, reports have now emerged about a man missing in a suspected case of drowning on Sunday.
The incident reportedly took place in Mendal area of North Garo Hills district.
Chorito N Sangma of Mendal village attempted to cross the Didram river after a drinking session with his friends but was swept away by the currents. The body remains untraced even as search operations continue.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.