Man missing in North Garo Hills

TURA: Following the torrential rains that lashed the Garo Hills region on Sunday, reports have now emerged about a man missing in a suspected case of drowning on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place in Mendal area of North Garo Hills district.

Chorito N Sangma of Mendal village attempted to cross the Didram river after a drinking session with his friends but was swept away by the currents. The body remains untraced even as search operations continue.