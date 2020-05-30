Appeal against Iewduh reopening

SHILLONG: The Lympung Ki Hynriew Shnong, a conglomeration of six localities, has supported the decision of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem to not open Iewduh for the time being.

The Lympung Ki Hynriew Shnong consists of Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Wahingdoh, Riatsamthiah, Mission Compound and Wahthapbru localities.

The Syiem of Hima Mylliem and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council have appealed the state government to not open Iewduh in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.