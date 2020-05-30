Demand to increase MGNREGA working days

SHILLONG: Congress legislator HM Shangpliang has asked the Centre to increase the number of MGNREGA working days to 200 from the current 100 days in a year.

Shangpliang said on Friday that this will help the job card holders, who are facing difficulty during the present crisis, to sustain themselves.

He also urged the Centre to transfer Rs 10,000 each to the poorest families in the country.

“There is poverty and overall unemployment in the country and the one-time release of Rs 10,000 will be of great help to the poorest in India”, he said.

The MLA also asked the Centre to arrange free transportation to all migrant workers in the state.