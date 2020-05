GUWAHATI: With detection of 85 more COVID-19 positive cases, the cumulative statewide figure of COVID-19 patients went up to 1185 at 9 pm on Saturday. Out of these new cases 26 are from Kokrajhar and Chirang, 20 from Hailakandi, 13 from Kamrup, 13 from Dibrugarh nine from Jorhat, two from Golaghat, two from Cachar.