Cheated by VEC secys, job card holders write to chief minister

SHILLONG: The gaonbura and job card holders of Nayagaon village in Garo Hills’ Demdema have written to the chief minister seeking action against misappropriation of MGNREG fund.

In the letter dated May 30, the affected people pointed out that the VEC secretaries, Abul Kalam and Rofiqul Islam, withdrew wages for 70 days for FY2019-20 and credited to the VEC bank account instead of the personal bank accounts of the 52 job card holders.

“As per existing norms and Guidelines of MGNREGS the wages money must be credited to the personal bank account of each job card holder and hence, it is fully violation of existing norms of MGNREGS… we strongly urge you to take drastic action against the corrupted VEC’s secretaries,” the letter said, adding that the two men withdrew money against the names of dead people.

They also pointed out that when the card holders asked for their wages, the secretaries threatened them saying the job cards would be cancelled.

Each MGNREG worker was supposed to get Rs 187 a day and the total amount due for 70 days is Rs 13,090 per person. For 52 persons, the amount totals to over Rs 6 lakh and “not a single paise was paid”. Over Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn against the names of nine dead persons.

Alleging cheating, fraud and forgery in the time of lockdown, the gaonbura and the job card holders urged the chief minister to take necessary action against the duo and help the affected people get their dues.