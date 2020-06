Khliehriat/NONGSTOIN: East Jaintia Hills District Magistrate has relaxed the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the district with effect from June 1 until further orders. In West Khasi Hills, District Magistrate T Lyngwa has relaxed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from May 31 to June 8 until further orders.