Shella in darkness, locals want transformers in Sohlap

SHILLONG: The erratic power supply at Shella due to the rainy and windy season has caused the villages to reel under days or even weeks of darkness even as concerns were raised that Shella, which borders Bangladesh, is not free from criminal activities by miscreants.

In a letter to the Assistant Executive Engineer, MeECL, Sohra (Distribution) , the secretary of Dorbar Shnong, Shella, Roy Kupar Synrem said the irregular power supply usually takes place from April and continues till the rainy summer months.

He said that it takes days to repair the damage caused by the rain but restoration work is short lived as villages lapse back into darkness once the rainy and windy season starts.

He has requested the officer to find ways and means to repair the damage and to fix the power supply ensuring that it will be uninterrupted.

Synrem also said that the residents are complaining of the hike in electricity bills. He has requested the officer to send the JE in-charge Revenue Section to visit Shella to check on the families who are struggling with payment of electricity bills.

With the lockdown preventing the people from work, he has requested the officer to make considerations for those families who are unable to pay.

Synrem also reminded the officer of the discussions to set up transformers in Sohlap for uninterrupted power supply to adjacent villages.

He also informed that Kher Sohlap has already identified the land to set up the transformer.