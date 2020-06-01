State police officials in Delhi under isolation

SHILLONG: The officials from the 3rd Battalion of Meghalaya police in Delhi, who came into direct contact with the constable Roningson Khartangmaw, who was tested positive, are placed under isolation.

Necessary medical assistance has been provided to the officials.

In a statement on Sunday, senior police official GK Iangrai said that the constable is convalescing and further test will be conducted to ascertain whether he will be fit to be discharged.

The statement from the police is following the stand of KSU, HYC and the family members that he was not taken care of properly after a video of his grievances went viral.

Iangrai said the constable fell ill on May 22 and he was attended by the unit doctor of the battalion on the same day, after which he was kept under isolation in Wazirabad.

However, since his health was not improving, he was referred to LNJP Hospital, New Delhi on the next day and the medical officials, after checking upon his health condition, placed him under mandatory quarantine in the hospital.

Attendants could not be provided to the constable as the current protocols prohibit having attendants in the quarantine units.

The unit doctor of the battalion is constantly in contact with the medical officials of the hospital who are treating him.

The commandant and company commanders of the battalion have been in touch with the constable since the day he was admitted at the hospital and assistance is provided to him as per the permitted protocol.

“Meghalaya Police is closely monitoring and coordinating with the officials of the department in Delhi and his return to Meghalaya will depend on the clearance from the authorities of the hospital, which is as per the established protocols”, the police official said.