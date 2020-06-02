RS election on June 19

SHILLONG: Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state will be held on June 19 along with 17 others across the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

The election, which was earlier scheduled for March, had to be deferred in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown from the 25th of that month.

Apart from Meghalaya, the elections will be held for one seat in Manipur, four each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and two in Jharkhand.

The voting will begin at 9 am.

The chief secretaries of the states have been asked to depute a senior officer to ensure that the instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections, the Commission said.

The election in the state has become necessary as the tenure of the Rajya Sabha MP, Wansuk Syiem, expired on April 12.

The state is heading for a one-to-one fight with the Opposition Congress fielding its former MLA Kennedy Khyriem and the ruling NPP-led MDA nominating NPP state president WR Kharlukhi.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said that the ECI has already held two video conferences to discuss new election arrangements and its management in the context of COVID-19.

He said a round of hands-on training for the polling officials following COVID-19 protocols has already been organised. He said that the state government has requested senior officers conversant with the protocols to assist the office of CEO to monitor and supervise adherence.

Stating that the deferment of elections by ECI was as per provisions of Section 153 of RP Act 1951, he added that the list of contesting candidates already published by respective Returning Officers remains valid.