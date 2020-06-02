Shylla asks govt to reveal names of COVID-19 patients

SHILLONG: Chairman of Ka Sur u Paidbah ka Bri u Hynniewtrep, HS Shylla has asked the state government to reveal the names of COVID-19 positive patients like Assam does so that people will be aware and cautious.

He said the government was wrong in giving priority to stigmatisation and not containment.

Commenting on the lockdown violations where it was reported that 400 people violated the lockdown, he said, “The government is wrong. It seems that the top priority of the government is stigmatisation while containment is secondary. The Assam government releases the name of the patients along with the address.”

Shylla said that the COVID-19 management committees should be strengthened. He said that the different PHCs, dispensaries do not have PPEs.

“The government has many PPEs, it should distribute to the workers,” he said.

On the other hand, Shylla has sought a clarification from the state government on the amount of 17, 276 MT of foodgrains to be distributed to people from the Central government.

Alleging that rice is being sold at a higher price, he challenged the government to come out clean on the issue as to how much rice it has procured from the FCI and the villages benefitted by it.