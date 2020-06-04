Braj Mandal’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves, but no decline in graph

Agra : The recovery rate of patients suffering from coronavirus disease in Agra, Mathura and Firozabad has improved, the health officials said on Thursday, even as there was no decline in Braj Mandal’s COVID-19 graph.

With 45 deaths, the total count of cases till Thursday morning was 926 in Agra. Mathura reported 92 cases with 7 deaths, while Firozabad recoreded 288 cases with 14 deaths. Mainpuri confirmed 53 fatalities with three fresh deaths and Etah recorded 41 cases and two deaths.

Agra District Magistrate P.N Singh said that the recovery rate of 88 per cent was encouraging.

“Till now 799 patients had been discharged after recovery. For 12 days in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases has remained below 10. A private hospital on Sikandra road, was sealed for 72 hours after an eminent senior neuro-surgeon tested positive for the coronavirus.”

“The first day of Unlock-1 witnessed a commotion among the people as shops were reopened after 70 days. Later, in the evening the police warned the crowd to adhere to safety precautions, adding that failing to do so would lead to another lockdown,” he said.

Singh added that it was seen that people were not sticking to the guidelines. The administration could review the overall situation and resort to drastic action to shut downs shops, officials said.

Senior police officials were seen worried as they feared that the increased mobility and crowding could surge coronavirus infection spread.

A set of new guidelines was issued for the police stations to protect the personnel from getting infected. Meanwhile, surge in suicide cases have also been in the city amid lockdown (IANS)