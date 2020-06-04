Dy CM endorses NGOs’ call for entry-exit points

SHILLONG: Echoing the call of local NGOs for activating the entry and exit points in the State, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday that it was the “correct time” for doing so.

His statement endorsed the demand made by a conglomeration of pressure groups urging the government to conduct an urgent dry run of the entry and exit points for regulating entry of outsiders into the state prior to import of “highly skilled workers” into the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tynsong said that the matter would be discussed and worked out in the Cabinet.

Earlier, in a letter written to the chief minister, the KSU, GSU, FKJGP, HNYF, AYWO, RBYF and ADE, the organisations pointed out that since the enactment of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act in 2016, the successive governments did very little on the ground except for giving empty assurances.