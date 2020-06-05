HNLC claims responsibility

SHILLONG: The HNLC has claimed responsibility for shooting and injuring a businessman, Dharambir Bansal Dharmu at Kyllong Mathei village in Shallang, West Khasi Hills.

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, HNLC general secretary cum publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw said it had simultaneously carried out an IED blast at his coal and coke factory in February due to his involvement in several illegal businesses and benami trade.

Jobs were also not provided to the local unemployed people.

According to the HNLC, Dharambir had enjoyed the special privilege and security provided to him by the Police department.

The HNLC said at this time of COVID-19, thousands of youths have been rendered jobless. “If the so called businessmen do not provide jobs to our locals then they do not have the right to operate their businesses as they are earning profit and revenue from our Hynniewtrep land”, the HNLC said.

The HNLC wanted to know what are the businessmen giving back in return. Some few sacks of rice, oil and dal to the needy? They have earned crores of rupees from the state. Yesterday our cadres could have killed Bansal from a close range. But the orders were just to give him a warning shot”, the HNLC said.