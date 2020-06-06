All COVID-19 patients stable: Health Minister

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek on Friday informed that all the 19 COVID-19 patients in the state are stable and asymptomatic.

He also informed that as many as 9820 samples were sent for testing out of which 9555 have tested negative. The results of 232 more tests are awaited.

Out of the total of 33 cases detected in the state, 13 patients have recovered while the index patient passed away on April 15.

12,950 people have returned to the state so far.