Brother recalls martyr’s mind-over-matter mantra

SHILLONG: “It is all in the mind, physically you may give up but it is your mind that will keep you going”.

These were the words of 32-year-old Major David Manlun of the 164 Brigade of the Territorial Army, who was born and brought up in Shillong and ultimately sacrificed his life for the nation on June 6, 2017 in Nagaland.

Manlun was killed in a gun battle with NSCN-K and ULFA (I) cadres in a village in Nagaland’s Mon district.

A day before the third anniversary of his death, his brother, Siampu Manlun, said that Manlun or “Uvid” as they called him, was his best friend, a person he looked up to in every aspect of his life.

Manlun family and close relatives will pay a visit to his statue in Rhino Museum, Army School and the graveyard to pay their respects to the braveheart on Saturday.

“Uvid himself would not want us to be sad about our loss. As always, he would have expected us to be happy and cheerful”, Siampu said.

He recalled that once they had a cycle which they would ride day in day out; the rules allowed only stunts, jumping a roadside drain or blocks of stones or wood. Of course, the cycle lasted only a few weeks.

He added that David’s enthusiasm and free spirit was contagious, making those around him feel good and happy like him as he loved to make everyone happy, especially their mother.

His eldest brother Jimmy joined the Army and in time, David also made it to the Army, and his sister married an Army officer and with their father retired from the Army, they are truly a “fauji pariwar”.

“His hard work and dynamism would always make him the “first in everything” in our family. He was interested in everything – be it sports, music and adventurous outings and sports,” he recalled.

He says that his mother still feels he will come back for his holidays and take their family out for dinner to the best restaurants in town like he always did.

“Our lives have changed so much after he passed away and mom would secretly cry seeing his friends; she would look out of the window or stand at the corridor but cries silently inside. She puts on her best expression so as not to show her pain but we do notice easily. We love you Uvid, we missed you Uvid. We are so proud of you Uvid. And don’t you worry about mom, we will take care of her,” Siampu said.