Meghalaya HC notification

SHILLONG: Considering the prevalent situation of unceasing COVID-19 pandemic globally and the extension of lockdown in containment zones by the Government of India, the Chief Justice is pleased to further direct that normal functioning of the High Court and the Courts subordinate to it shall remain suspended till June 30, 2020 or until further order, whichever is earlier.

The modalities for taking up matters of extreme urgency — as already notified in the circular dated March 25, 2020 — shall continue during the aforesaid period.