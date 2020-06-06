Pittance for pay, fighting an invisible enemy

SHILLONG: Though Anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in the state are putting everything on the line for the good of humanity amidst the pandemic, their plight remains in perpetuity.

Emi Pauline Lyngkot, an Anganwadi worker for the past 11 years, laments her measly pay – more than a decade of service after, she draws Rs 4500 per month.

“ I started with Rs 1500 a month and after 11years, my salary is only Rs 4,500 with occasional delay of four- five months in getting it,” she said adding that even the current emolument had required much discussion and protest.

On the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Pauline admitted that the risk is high but she still has to soldier on along with the ASHA and other frontline workers.

“We are not even provided with PPEs. At times, some Dorbar Shnong provide us with masks and gloves, but more often than not we have to buy our own and make our own aprons, which burns a hole in the pocket”, she said.

Unhappy and worried with the way things are, she urged the government to increase their pay and also to ensure that the necessary protective equipment is provided to them as well.

Meanwhile, West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang, is slowly but surely taking cognisance of their plight and intends to take it up with the state government after consultation with other MLAs.

In line with this, Rapsang on Friday had a meeting with a group of Anganwadi workers from his constituency where he discussed about their difficulties and also appreciated their hard work.

“ I had a meeting with the Anganwadi workers as their contribution cannot go unrecognised”, said Rapsang.

The MLA said,” Their main problem is that their pay is very little and they have been working very hard. It will help if the government can consider paying them a little more”.

“In due course of time we will find out what are their main problems, discuss with my colleagues and jointly take it up with the state government as the ASHA and Anganwadi workers are spread across all constituencies”, he added.

Later, he also visited a quarantine centre and interacted with the volunteers and advised them to take all precautions.