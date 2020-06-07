Agnes, Amita slam CM for Chulet donation

SHILLONG: The social activists, Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma, who were assaulted by NPP leader Nidamon Chulet and 25 others over coal issue, have criticised Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for accepting donation from Chulet.

According to Amita, the unholy nexus between the coal barons and the political leaders of the state is visible by the action of the chief minister in receiving Rs 2 lakh.

Conrad had thanked Chulet on Friday for donating to CM’s Relief Fund.

Amita pointed out that the government had promised an independent probe into the assault case but it was not carried out as the investigation was entrusted only to the police.

Amita alleged that the stand of the chief minister revealed that criminals are dearer to him than the innocent victims.

Kharshiing said the trial into the assault case was not moving forward due to the laxity of the government to follow up the matter.

“We fear that the government will throw the case down the drain as the accused has made monetary donation to CM”, Kharshiing said.

After the duo were assaulted at Sohshrieh, East Jaintia Hills in November 2018 for probing illegal coal trade, the charge sheet was filed in the High Court of Meghalaya in March last year.

However, as the trial will take place in East Jaintia Hills, the activists are apprehensive about their safety if they travel to the district.

Amita said that there is a need to urgently transfer the case to Shillong.