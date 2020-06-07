Monsoon likely to be delayed in state

SHILLONG: The arrival of monsoon to Meghalaya may take a few more days but it promises to give bountiful showers.

However, even before the arrival of monsoon, Meghalaya has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall.

“What we are experiencing is pre-monsoon rain”, an official with the Upper Shillong weather centre said on Saturday.

The rainfall till 8.30 am on Saturday was Shillong (108.4mm), Sohra (109.6 mm) and Umiam (83.2 mm).

“Monsoon will be normal and the region may get more rainfall due to certain climatic conditions”, said a scientific assistant at the Upper Shillong weather centre.

Even last month, Shillong received sufficient rainfall with May 23 recording 86.4 mm.

However, on May 5 last year, the city had received 126.8 mm rainfall.

The Sohra weather data shows that on May 23, the area received 327.6 mm rainfall.

Though there is delay of monsoon in the North East, it arrived in Kerala as forecast on June 1.

According to the weather data available on Saturday, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some parts of Northeast India during next 2-3 days.

“A cyclonic circulation now lies over Bihar and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level”, the data said.

Compared to the past, the North East is expected to receive adequate rainfall this year.