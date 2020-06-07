Need to instil patriotism in younger generation: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that there is a need to develop patriotism and love for the country in the younger generation and documenting the glorious past is a step in that direction.

The chief minister said this during the programme of unveiling portraits of freedom fighters of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The paintings of the three prominent freedom fighters of the State, Pa Togan N Sangma, U Tirot Sing and U Kiang Nangbah were commissioned by Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

The paintings were commissioned to renowned artist Raphael Warjri.

Sangma stated that sometimes, it is depressing to see younger generation not appreciating or realising the sacrifices made to attain freedom while pointing out that youths must be constantly reminded about the sacrifices made for the country besides developing patriotism and love for the country.

He also informed that the state government has also formed a committee headed by Professor David Syiemlieh to document the entire history of different tribes, pre and post Independence.

Earlier, Governor Tathagata Roy, the chief minister, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and others unveiled the paintings of the freedom fighters.