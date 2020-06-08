Road engineer attacked in Mawkyrwat

MAWKYRWAT: An engineer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) looking after the construction of the Ranikor-Nongjri road project, was injured and the vehicle damaged after miscreants attacked him at Tynrong here on Sunday evening.

The group of miscreants stopped the vehicle (Bolero) of the engineer, identified as Sujit Kumar Singh, and beat him up black and blue.

South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Maxwell B Syiem informed that the miscreants also manhandled the driver and even took away the personal protective equipment (PPE) he was wearing. They also damaged the vehicle breaking the glasses.

The SP said that the engineer and the driver proceeded toward Ranikor after the miscreants released them.

“However, after crossing Keniong village and before reaching Nongnah village, they stopped the vehicle and hid in the jungle on seeing some people gathered on the roadside. Probably they were afraid, because they had just been attacked. Later, the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) of Ranikor,

HS Diengdoh, along with the police found them and brought them back to Mawkyrwat”, Syiem said.

The SP also informed that both were admitted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. “The injuries suffered by the engineer are not grievous and the driver is doing fine,” the SP said.

While informing that this was not the first time that the engineer visited Ranikor as he had earlier overseen the construction of the Ranikor-Nongjri road project, the SP said that he had received permission from the office of the Deputy Commissioner before proceeding towards Ranikor to resume work.

Syiem also said that no FIR has been filed till now, but the police will investigate into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills District, Isawanda Laloo, informed that the engineer had registered, obtained approval and completed all protocols as per Health and Family Welfare Department notification for highly skilled professionals and he was proceeding for mandatory quarantine.

“While the district is busy making all efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is shameful that some persons have resorted to violence,” Laloo said.

Sources informed that the engineer had only today received the approval from the office of the Deputy Commissioner to proceed to his workplace at Nongjri under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division.