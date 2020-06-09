Assault on engineer: SWKH Police files suo-motu case

Mawkyrwat: Mawkyrwat Police has filed a suo-motu case against unknown miscreants involved in the assault of an NHIDCL engineer at Tynrong near Mawkyrwat on Sunday.

South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Maxwell B. Syiem on Monday informed that in addition to the suo-motu case filed by police, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has also lodged an FIR at Mawkyrwat Police Station.

The district police chief also informed that no arrest has been made as yet.

The Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo, informed that the NHIDCL engineer was on Monday referred to the Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment.

The attack on the NHIDCL engineer comes just days after unidentified miscreants sprayed bullets on the vehicle of businessman, Dharambir Bansal Dharmu at Kyllong Mathei village in Shallang.

The HNLC claimed responsibility for the attack on the businessman who escaped with minor injuries. The police, however, is yet to confirm the same.