Cautious optimism as Khyndai Lad shops reopen

SHILLONG: With business at its nadir, Khyndai Lad shopkeepers threw open their shops to customers on Monday while keeping their fingers crossed for business to pick up from here on, even as the state wallows amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a palpable sense of relief for both shop owners and customers as the posh market place in downtown area here reopened on Monday on a note of cautious optimism. Most of the shops displayed signage like “No Mask No entry”, “Please maintain social distance”.

Going by the alternate number system, shops, business complexes in Khyndai Lad ) were also open after a yawning gap of three months. The upscale commercial hub witnessed a rush of eager shoppers who looked with keen eyes on clothing materials, shoes and other utility items.

Apparently people are cautious about big time spending as the pandemic is in no mood to disappear in a hurry. The market mood is understandably not upbeat as of now. With business remaining stifled for three months due to the lockdown and the earlier curfew clamped over Ichamati violence, consumers are looking to buy bare essential materials only.

Phrangangi Swer of M/S Khasi Emporium observed that business should continue as usual as waiting for the disappearance of the virus is impossible, while he also implored upon the public to adhere to health protocols.

“Cases will be there and it may take a lot of time but then work has to go on. Just because cases are there does not mean we should stay put but we have to take care of ourselves. We cannot wait for COVID to be over and it will take a long time. Business should go on as usual but people should be responsible”, he said.

Endorsing, a customer standing nearby added “vaccine will also take time”.

He said that business has been hit badly as the shopkeepers have to think of people their business going while also managing rent, staff’s salary although he has to reduce the staff count on account of low turnover.

Kishore Mordani, owner of the high-end retail clothing store, Mohni Store, was glad that shops have started opening as business continues to be dull. “There are no festivals (now) and people prefer to sit at home”.

As for health protocols, he informed that the watchman allows only 6-7 people inside the shop at a time and circles on the floor help maintaining social distancing by the customers. Every shop-owner is hoping that business would pick up”, he said.

A customer, Badaplin Kurbah also observed that it is good that shops have opened as it will give an opportunity to the people to earn their livelihood amidst the pandemic. “We need shops to be open to get essential commodities because if shops are not open, people will die of starvation and not of the virus”, she said.