Govt not to bear transport cost of returnees from June 11

SHILLONG: The state government has decided not to bear transportation charges for the stranded people after June 11.

Informing this, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the government will continue to pay charges for stranded citizens till June 10.

“From June 11, transportation fares will have to be borne by the individuals even though the Transport department will arrange the transportation,” he said.

It may be mentioned that a total number of 13,990 stranded citizens have returned to the state.

“Of course, transportation facility will be made by the Transport department but it will be on payment basis from June 11 onwards,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tynsong also informed that the government will again meet the religious leaders on Tuesday.

“We have already circulated the modified SOPs to the various religious groups,” he added.