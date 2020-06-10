Charge sheet filed against KSU activists

SHILLONG: Police have filed charge sheet against three KSU activists in connection with this year’s stabbing case in Iewduh in which one person identified as Rupchand Dewan, a worker from Assam, was killed.

Seven others were injured after they were attacked on February 29.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) GK Iangrai said on Tuesday that the criminal case which was registered at Sadar police station in connection with the stabbing of Dewan has been charge sheeted by the investigating officer.

Earlier in March, police had arrested Melajied Khongbuh, publicity secretary of KSU Jaiaw circle and Laldin Nongkynrih, member of KSU Mawkhar circle.

According to police, Khongbuh, who was the first of the two KSU members to be arrested, confessed that he had committed the crime along with three accomplices. Nongkynrih was later arrested based on inputs provided by Khongbuh.

The third accused is still absconding.

Police said they had meticulously collected evidence and recorded statements of eyewitnesses over a period of three weeks and were able to corroborate all the evidence to identify the perpetrators of the stabbing incidents at Iewduh.

The stabbing took place a day after a local youth was killed in a violent clash between non-tribals and KSU activists at Ichamati village near Shella in East Khasi Hills district.

Police have already filed charge sheet against 70 accused, who were involved in the violent incident at Ichamati.