COVID-hit parents worry over fee charge of private schools

SHILLONG: The state government has provided relief to parents of students studying in government-aided and deficit schools but for those whose wards are in private schools, the pocket pinch continues.

Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie wanted the government to extend the relief also to those parents whose children/wards study in private schools.

“The government can provide a financial package to the authorities of private schools so that they can exempt the students from paying fees”, he said.

Several parents whom The Shillong Times spoke to complained that there was no reduction in fees and even the extra amount paid for computer and smart classes have not been waived. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

“I received a message from my daughter’s school that said ‘pay according to your capacity’. One may either pay or not pay but there is no reduction. I paid fees for three months, till June. Even my salary is being deducted and it is a struggle to pay the full amount,” said a mother whose child studies in a reputed private school in the city.

Another single mother, who used to run a roadside stall and is currently jobless, is also finding it difficult to pay school fees. When asked, she said she was not aware of any fee waiver.

“Why are schools taking the extra money for smart class and computers? Schools have been closed since March. Though we have put our children in reputed private schools, not all parents have the wherewithal in this time of crisis to continue paying fees without proper income. Schools should maintain a balance so that both parents and teachers have respite,” said a guardian, whose son is in a reputed school.

When asked, Evarlyn Syiem, principal of All Saints’ Diocesan Hr. Sec. School, said a meeting of the school management committee “is due soon” and “this particular matter will be at the top of the agenda”.

“I cannot say anything before the meeting… but we will consider a balanced decision,” she added.

The school has not yet decided whether to approach the government for help.

Sr. Lydia Pala, principal of Sacred Heart Girls’ Higher Secondary School, said nothing has been decided and the school is awaiting a notification from the government.

When pointed out about the notification on 50 per cent fee reduction in government-aided and deficit schools, Pala said, “Yes I saw the report and our school is under the deficit category. But we have not received any letter from the Education Department.”

The principal added that the school already supports many poor students and often waives off fees.